Pankaj Tripathi recalls working at a hotel for two years: ‘Peeled onions and potatoes’

Pankaj Tripathi, Zakir Khan, and Dr Vikas Divyakirti recently appeared on the Kapil Sharma-hosted Netflix comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show. During the episode, the trio reflected on their lives and student days, while Pankaj spoke about how he always believed destiny had bigger plans for him. Recalling his days working at a hotel, the actor shared how he would peel onions and potatoes while questioning whether he was destined to spend his life doing such work. The Mirzapur actor also revealed that he had received offers to enter politics after finding fame.

Pankaj Tripathi recalls working at a hotel

During a candid chat on Kapil Sharma’s show, Pankaj Tripathi interacted with an audience member who asked if he aspired to do something else when he was a student. Pankaj replied, “I wanted to be a student leader, but the police beat me so badly that I changed my mind that very day. I even worked at a hotel for two years, peeling onions and potatoes. I felt my destiny was elsewhere and not this. Eventually, I got into acting, so these things happen naturally; let it take its course.”