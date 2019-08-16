Pankaj Tripathi on Sacred Games 2: It is a difficult task to understand Guruji

The second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games premiered on August 15 and within a day of its release, the thriller starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Surveen Chawla, Saif Ali Khan and others has left the audience on tenterhooks. To get their audience intrigued further, the makers have released a behind the scenes video.

In the video, we see directors Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, showrunner Vikramaditya Motwane and actors, Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi and Ranvir Shorey giving an insight into their characters.

Kashyap reveals, “Varun Grover and Vikramaditya Motwane, the showrunner and his team of writers have gone berserk with ideating.” “There’s going to be many small characters who play a significant role. Season two is going to be a lot bigger,” Ghaywan informs.

The new addition to the cast, Kalki talks about her character Batya in the video. She says, “Batya is a lost soul who finds herself wandering from place to place till she reaches Guruji’s ashram. In the beginning, she’s goth with like black eyes and lots of makeup and then sorts of finds herself going through this whole spiritual transformation.” Adding more about her character, Motwane says, “Kalki is there in both, Sartaj’s and Gaitonde’s world, she is guruji’s most fervent disciple and really believes in his philosophy.”

The most significant character of season two, Guruji aka Pankaj Tripathi made the fans of the show curious even before Sacred Games Season 2 started streaming on Netflix. And now, Tripathi, in this BTS video agrees that “it is a difficult task to understand Guruji.” He further adds, “He is like a tsunami building up under the ocean who impact you cannot fathom.”

Apart from Koechlin and Tripathi, Amruta Subhash and Ranvir Shorey have also joined the web series in its second season. While Amruta essays the role of a RAW agent Kusum Devi Yadav, Ranvir plays terrorist Shahid Khan. Writer Varun Grover describes Amruta’s character, “She comes across as way more powerful than Gaitonde.” For Ranvir, “Shahid Khan is the product of indoctrination of hate that we see everywhere nowadays in the world actually. Shahid is probably the most vicious character.”

Sacred Games is based on the book of the same name by Vikram Chandra.