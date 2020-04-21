Pankaj Tripathi on Extraction: Though my role is a cameo, it’s a pivotal character

Pankaj Tripathi shares the screen with Chris Hemsworth in Netflix film Extraction. Pankaj Tripathi shares the screen with Chris Hemsworth in Netflix film Extraction.

Pankaj Tripathi, who is among the most sought-after actors of Bollywood, is excited for the release of Netflix original film Extraction.

“Though my role is a cameo, it’s a pivotal character, and I am so excited for audiences across the world to watch and enjoy this great action film,” the actor said.

Sam Hargrave directorial Extraction is based on an original script by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo. It is backed by an able cast including Avengers star Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda, David Harbour, Priyanshu Painyuli, Rudhraksh Jaiswal and Golshifteh Farahani among others.

Pankaj Tripathi also shared how he found it difficult to say no to Extraction.

He said, “It was hard to say no to an opportunity like this — it was an international Hollywood project with Netflix, after all. I think Sam Hargrave is an extremely talented director and the Russo brothers have a legacy of some very fine work. Working with Netflix has always been a positive experience for me and Extraction, with its global production values and appeal, was not different.”

Scheduled to release on April 24, Extraction was shot in Ahmedabad and Mumbai in India along with Bangkok and Phuket. In the film, Chris Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary who embarks on a deadly mission.

