Many people thought I deserved to play lead role in film: Pankaj Tripathi

For actor Pankaj Tripathi, his upcoming film Kaagaz will fulfil one particular desire of his fans. “Many people thought I deserved to play a lead role in a film. That desire will get fulfilled with Kaagaz.,” Tripathi said.

Tripathi plays the role of Lal Bihari Mritak, who fought for his life for 19 years after being declared dead by interests keen to take over his assets. Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik also makes his directorial comeback with the ZEE5 film, which is being backed by Salman Khan. It releases on January 7.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Tripathi gave reasons as to why he related with Lal Bihari’s struggle in the biographical drama. “I too had a journey of 17-18 years in Mumbai before I could prove myself as an actor. So his and my fight for identity is similar.”

The actor said that having the same roots as Bihari ensured he felt a connection with him. “I belong to the same region in terms of culture and language. I hail from a place that’s 100 kilometers away from Azamgarh (Lal Bihari’s place). So his world wasn’t new to me,” he said.

Tripathi’s performance has been the talk of the town ever since the film’s trailer released recently. While the film traces Bihari’s struggle of 18 years, it also shows Tripathi across ages.

Being at the core of the story, did Tripathi feel more responsibility as a protagonist? “Be it a small or a big role, there is always a responsibility towards doing your job with honesty and to the best of your caliber. Over here, the responsibility didn’t increase as such, but I did know that all eyes will be on my performance. So I had to work harder. An artiste does become more aware in such a scenario,” Pankaj Tripathi shared.

Tripathi is teaming up with Kaushik for the first time. The actor agreed that both of them being National School of Drama pass-outs helped in staying on the same page. “Both of us come from the same gurukul (institution), so the understanding becomes better. Even if he doesn’t speak anything, I can understand what he wants. We had a wonderful tuning,” Tripathi revealed.

The actor signed off stating that when the audience will watch Kaagaz, they will realise what’s special about the film.