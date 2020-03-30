Panchayat trailer: Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta reunite for Amazon Prime Video series

Panchayat will start streaming from April 3 on Amazon Prime Video. Panchayat will start streaming from April 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

The trailer of Amazon Prime Video series Panchayat is out. The series stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and Biswapati Sarkar among others.

The trailer offers glimpses of an urban guy navigating the challenging terrains of rural India. If the trailer is anything to go by, Panchayat seems set to serve a healthy dose of comedy and emotional drama.

Jitendra Kumar will share screen space with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co-star Neena Gupta in Panchayat.

Talking about the web series, Jitendra said, “Panchayat is the unique and charming story of a young man struggling to adjust to his new life in a remote village. I could not have been more excited to work on Panchayat – and particularly the opportunity to work with the brilliant Neena Guptaji once again.”

Neena Gupta added, “Playing the role of Manju Devi, a quirky matriarchal homemaker and village pradhan, was a huge amount of fun, especially alongside such a talented cast and crew. Panchayat is a light-hearted, funny series with plenty of heart. I know Prime members are going to fall in love with its unique characters and authentic rural flavour.”

