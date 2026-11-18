The wait for Panchayat Season 5 is finally over! Prime Video has announced December 3, 2026, as the global streaming premiere date of its popular Hindi original series. Returning to the fictional village of Phulera, the new season promises another dose of humour, heartfelt moments, political rivalries and unexpected twists as Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta-starrer is al set to return for a new season.

The announcement also teases a major change in the village’s power dynamics, with Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) and Banrakas (Durgesh Kumar) taking over as the new Pradhanpati.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), Panchayat Season 5 will premiere on Prime Video across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.