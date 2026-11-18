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The wait for Panchayat Season 5 is finally over! Prime Video has announced December 3, 2026, as the global streaming premiere date of its popular Hindi original series. Returning to the fictional village of Phulera, the new season promises another dose of humour, heartfelt moments, political rivalries and unexpected twists as Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta-starrer is al set to return for a new season.
The announcement also teases a major change in the village’s power dynamics, with Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) and Banrakas (Durgesh Kumar) taking over as the new Pradhanpati.
Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), Panchayat Season 5 will premiere on Prime Video across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
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Panchayat Season 5: What to expect
The upcoming season will explore the changing political equations in Phulera following Banrakas’ rise to power as the new Pradhanpati. With a new ruler in place, the village is set for fresh rivalries, drama and chaos. The big question is whether Banrakas can fulfil his promises and make Phulera great or whether his claims will turn out to be another gimmick.
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Panchayat Season 5: Cast and Crew
Jitendra Kumar returns as Abhishek Tripathi, popularly known as Sachivji, alongside Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak.
The ensemble cast will reprise their much-loved characters in the fifth season.
The series is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar. TVF is producing the latest instalment.
What the makers said about Panchayat Season 5
Manish Menghani, Director and Head of SVOD Content Acquisition at Prime Video India, said, “Some stories become special because, over time, they become a part of our lives. Panchayat is one such story. Over four seasons, Phulera and its people have found a place in the hearts of audiences, bringing them laughter, warmth, and moments that feel deeply familiar.”
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He added that the fifth season marks an important milestone for the franchise and reflects its continued connection with viewers. He also credited Prime Video’s longstanding partnership with TVF for bringing the beloved world of Phulera to audiences.
Vijay Koshy, President of TVF, said, “Over the years, Panchayat has become much more than a series for us. The love audiences have shown for Phulera and its people has been overwhelming, reaffirming our belief that the simplest stories, told with honesty and heart, can leave the deepest impact.”
He further revealed that Panchayat is one of only two Indian OTT shows to have reached its fifth season, describing the milestone as a testament to the audience’s continued support and the partnership with Prime Video.
About Panchayat season 4
The fourth season of the hit Indian comedy-drama series Panchayat streamed on Amazon Prime Video on June 24, 2025. It followed the intense Phulera village election drama and ended with Kranti Devi taking over as the village leader.
Panchayat Season 5 will begin streaming on December 3, 2026 on Prime Video.