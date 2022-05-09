Panchayat Season 2 trailer: Jitendra Kumar’s Abhishek battles new challenges in this promising Amazon Prime show

The first full trailer of Jitendra Kumar-starrer Amazon Prime Video show Panchayat Season 2 is out, and by the looks of it, Panchayat’s second season promises to be as fun and heartwarming as its first chapter.

The over two-minute clip sees Jitendra Kumar’s engineer-turned-panchayat secretary Abhishek battle new unique obstacles in Phulera, even as his bond with the village people, like Vikas and Pradhan ji (played by an in-form Raghubir Yadav) becomes deeper. The video has Panchayat, and in fact TVF’s signature stamp of heart-warming humour written all over it.

The official synopsis of the show reads, “With newer issues plaguing the villagers, how will Abhishek manage to balance it all and let the right prevail? Peppered with slice of life moments and ample doses of humour, Panchayat Season 2 promises to captivate audiences just like the first one.”

Speaking about his experience of working on the show, lead actor Jitendra Kumar said in a statement, “Growing up within the limits of a small town myself, I could relate to the dilemmas and hesitance of Abhishek right from day one, though he had a bigger challenge of transitioning into the rural life. This resonance somewhere helped me to get into the skin of the character and reprise him better. As a character, the constant oscillation of wanting to make it big but also standing in solidarity with the villagers is what makes Abhishek so relatable and unabashedly real. Into the second season, he is much more level-headed and at peace with himself as he steers through the concerns in Phulera. It was an amazing experience to work with such a talented cast and I am looking forward to the global premiere of Panchayat S2 on Prime Video.”

Also starring the likes of Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Panchayat Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 20.