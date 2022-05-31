Panchayat director Deepak Kumar Mishra confirms season 3, talks about the death scene: ‘We needed something drastic’

It’s been more than a week since Panchayat 2 dropped on Prime Video. While fans haven’t stopped talking about the show, they are wondering whether the makers are planning a new season. Answering the biggest query of the season, director Deepak Kumar Mishra, in a chat with indianexpress.com, confirmed that they are indeed planning a season three, however, they are not in any haste.

“Season 3 of course aayega but time lagega (There will be a new season but it will take time) Right now, we have the responsibility of two seasons and thus we’ll have to focus more on performances and script. Thus it will take its own time,” he shared with a smile.

Given fans are also excited to know the future of Abhishek and Rinki’s (Jitendra Kumar and Sanvikaa) love story, Deepak said, “As I said, everything will take its own time. Just like the nature of the village, everything will happen at a slow pace. Dheere dheere sab hoga (It will all happen slowly).”

In recent times we have seen multiple stories based on rural towns. Asked to name the secret sauce of Panchayat, the director said, “It’s hard to say but if I have to put it in one word, it’s the simplicity. Every other show on the web is talking about violence in the hinterland. With Panchayat, people saw themselves as the characters. I think it’s the relatability and simplicity that did the trick.”

TVF show also worked due to its subtle messaging. Stating that they never wanted to be preachy or dramatic, the makers chose to portray very ‘normal and realistic’ emotions. As for adding the death scene in the climax of the lighthearted show, Deepak reasoned that the team wanted to do something different that could make people sit up.

“If you see a character always smiling, or making people laugh, and something bad happens to them, it will hit you. We had planted how Prahlad (Faisal Malik) has a son, who visits him and then the emotional take. There were a few other things that we did not want to place overtly — like Pradhan’s (Raghubir Yadav) political scenario turning worse or Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar) overpowering them. We wanted Pradhan ji’s group to be back, the villagers should feel for the gang as a whole. It wasn’t intentional but we did want to do something drastic, something dramatic,” the actor-turned-director said.

Starring Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar, Chandan Roy, Sunita Rajwar among others, Panchayat 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.