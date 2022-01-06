Pam & Tommy trailer: Lily James and Sebastian Stan’s miniseries tells the tale of infamous sex tape leak

The trailer of Pam & Tommy is out. The Hulu series is directed by Craig Gillespie, known for films like I, Tonya and Cruella. The series is based on the events following the infamous release of model and actor Pamela Anderson and her then husband Tommy Lee’s sex tape.

The eight-episode miniseries will have the scandal at its centre, but the focus will also move towards the relationship between Anderson and Lee.

The two tied the knot after knowing each other for only 96 hours. They have two sons from the marriage.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan essay the titular characters. As seen in the earlier promos, the actors and their make-up, hair stylists, and prosthetic artists have nailed — at the very least — the look of Anderson and Lee.

Especially James, who with her girlish face, looks eerily believable. Stan, moving away from Marvel, disappears into the character.

Seth Rogen is playing the role of Rand Gauthier, the disgruntled electrician who leaked the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s honeymoon. It was his decision to leak the tape on the internet, then a burgeoning phenomenon.

The series also stars Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò.

Pam & Tommy is taking a more serious approach here, judging by not just the trailer but also the official synopsis. It doesn’t aim to merely sensationalise and titillate.

Having the video of their private moments being broadcast to the public must have been hellish. But the fallout affected the reputation of Pamela Anderson more than Tommy Lee, for reasons that should be obvious (spoiler alert: she is a woman). And the writer Siegel is wisely exploring that angle.

Overall, Pam & Tommy looks both fun and insightful.

The official synopsis reads, “Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, “Pam & Tommy” is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown global sensation when it hit the Web in 1997. A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two.”

Pam & Tommy premieres on Hulu on February 2.