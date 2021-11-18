Pam and Tommy trailer: Lily James is unrecognisable as Pamela Anderson in new show on infamous sex tape leak

Hulu on Thursday released the first teaser trailer for Pam & Tommy, based on ‘the true f**king scandal’ that rocked the entertainment industry in the 90s. Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee found themselves at the centre of a scandal when a sex tape that they made on their honeymoon in 1995 was stolen from their house and leaked online.

Played by an unrecognisable Lily James and Sebastian Stan in the series, the couple tied the knot after having known each other only for a few hours. Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman star as the thieves who had no idea what they’d gotten their hands on when they broke into the celebrity couple’s house.

The trailer shows them going through the loot, finding the tape, and wondering what to do with it. One thing was clear, they’d struck gold. The two-minute trailer also traces the aftermath of the leak, and the legal tussle that followed. In one scene, Anderson suggests that while Lee can remain unbothered by the breach of privacy since he is a man, as a woman, she cannot.

Directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya, Cruella), Pam & Tommy will debut on February 2. The show is co-exec produced by Rogen and his longtime creative collaborator Evan Goldberg, alongside Dave Franco, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Dylan Sellers. The biographical drama series is written by Rob Siegel.

It is unclear when and where the show will be available in India, although Disney-owned Hulu content is usually available on the Disney+ Hotstar streaming service. But certain titles such as Nine Perfect Strangers and The Handmaid’s Tale have premiered on Amazon Prime Video, as well.