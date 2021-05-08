Pam & Tommy first look: Lily James and Sebastian Stan are unrecognisable in this Hulu series

There is no premiere date for Pam & Tommy yet. (Photo: Hulu)

The first look from Hulu’s upcoming limited series Pam & Tommy has been unveiled. The series is based on the relationship between model and actor Pamela Anderson and her ex-husband Tommy Lee, following the release of their sex tape.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan essay the titular characters.

One of the two pictures released features Lily as Pamela, while the other photo is a perfect recreation of a popular photo of Pamela and Tommy.

Here’s a peek at Pam & Tommy, coming to @Hulu. Based on the true scandal that started it all, featuring Lily James, Sebastian Stan and @SethRogen… ready to rewind? #PamAndTommy pic.twitter.com/4ctdKYEm9F — Pam & Tommy on Hulu (@pamandtommy) May 7, 2021

Seth Rogen is playing the man who leaked the sex tape of Anderson and Lee’s honeymoon.

My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am. #PamandTommy pic.twitter.com/r8YWh1eBuJ — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 7, 2021

The series’ official logline reads, “A comedic limited series on the true story behind the release of the first-ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.”

Pam & Tommy also stars Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò.

The eight-episode miniseries will have the scandal at its centre, but the focus will also move towards the relationship between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

The two tied the knot after knowing each other for only 96 hours. They have two sons from the marriage. The couple divorced in 1998.

The series is written by Rob Siegel and DV DeVincentis and directed by Craig Gillespie.

Sebastian Stan was last seen as Winter Soldier in the Disney+ MCU series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Lily James was last seen in the Netflix drama The Dig.

There is no premiere date for Pam & Tommy yet.