Pam & Tommy review roundup: Lily James, Sebastian Stan series about Pamela Anderson’s sex tape leak is ‘whip-smart and funny’

The first reviews for the upcoming miniseries Pam & Tommy are here. Thus far, this series, developed by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, has pleased critics.

Starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, the series is based on the events immediately preceding and following the leak of sex tape featuring model and actor Pamela Anderson and her then husband and musician Tommy Lee.

Also Read | Pam and Tommy trailer: Lily James is unrecognisable as Pamela Anderson in new show on infamous sex tape leak

The series explores the circumstances surrounding the leak and its impact. The said tape was the first of its kind whose reach was accelerated by the internet.

Pamela and Tommy married after knowing each other for only 96 hours. They have two sons from the marriage.

The miniseries holds a rating of 80 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Pam & Tommy sometimes undercuts its own critique of cultural voyeurism with lurid stylization, but Lily James’ performance gives this sleazy opus an undeniable heart.”

Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall called the series “A whip-smart, funny, and ultimately poignant re-examination” in his review.

Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee in Pam & Tommy. (Photo: Hulu) Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee in Pam & Tommy. (Photo: Hulu)

Variety’s Daniel D’Addario described what sets the series apart from other such dramatisations of real events. “As a dramatisation of events that have slipped into history, “Pam & Tommy” is part of a crowded genre. But its curiosity and sensitivity toward its subjects set it apart,” his review read.

Paste Magazine’s Lacy Baugher wrote, “Perhaps the greatest trick Pam & Tommy pulls is the sly, smart way it makes us, as the viewers who are watching this show on an internet streaming platform, feel uncomfortable and borderline complicit in the mess that the couple’s lives became.

AV Club’s Olivia Truffaut-Wong was less impressed. “If only Pam & Tommy had the bravery to look at its own complicity, maybe it could have succeeded without Anderson’s involvement. But as it stands, the show is just another violation in a long list of violations,” she wrote.

Arizona Republic’s Bill Goodykoontz was also pretty down on the series. “The sex-tape saga of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee seems like a can’t-miss subject for a limited TV series. Yet somehow “Pam & Tommy” manages to misfire,” his review read.

Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman in Pam & Tommy. (Photo: Hulu) Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman in Pam & Tommy. (Photo: Hulu)

Time Magazine’s Judy Berman wrote, “What pushes Pam & Tommy from inane, inconsistent but occasionally fun trifle into a more cynical realm is, ironically, its intermittent attempts to view the saga through a feminist lens.

The official synopsis reads, “Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, “Pam & Tommy” is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown global sensation when it hit the Web in 1997. A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two.”

Pam & Tommy releases on February 2 on Hulu. There is no word on India release yet.