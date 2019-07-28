Typewriter actor Palomi Ghosh: Always wanted to work with Sujoy Ghosh

Palomi Ghosh is receiving an overwhelming response for her turn as Jenny Fernandes in Netflix series Typewriter. The actor said she had a great time playing the character that imbibes many complexities within it. She believes Jenny’s role is symbolic of the duality we all live in.

Advertising

Here are excerpts from an exclusive chat with National Award-winning actor Palomi Ghosh:

Typewriter is yet another feather in your cap. How does it feel to have so much appreciation coming your way?

It is overwhelming, to be honest. I am extremely grateful.

Advertising

Typewriter is different from the horror thrillers we have seen so far. Was that the reason you came on board?

All of us got on board last minute. I hardly had any time to prep for the character but the reason why the team has been able to pull it off is just because of Sujoy who wrote the characters with such clarity.

I have been wanting to work with him for a long time now. So, when I got the opportunity, I grabbed it. The second reason to be on board was Netflix because it is every actor’s dream in today’s time to be a part of good content. And third, of course, is Jenny’s character. Jenny was a very layered character. Not every part has such a vast graph. Also, I feel Jenny’s character is similar to real life. In real life too, we are living in duality and are dealing with demons within us.

How is Sujoy Ghosh as a director?

Sujoy is the coolest director to work with. His process is amazing. He puts an immense amount of trust in his actors. He lets your instincts guide you and from there on, he guides you to where the character should go. So, it is an actor’s dream to work with a person like him. He is so much fun and vibrant. He has a great sense of humour. The set was like a picnic.

Did you anticipate such reactions to Typewriter?

My theory is that it is always better to be in the present. I try not to think ahead of time. I was doing my bit in the given time. I generally do not have a preconceived notion. But it is a pleasant surprise when such projects do so well.

You were the protagonist and one of the antagonists too. How was it playing two sides of the same coin?

It was such a high. It was delightful. I feel very lucky that I played Jenny. This part is something that any actor would kill for because look what it allows you to do. I am thankful that the part was written and it came to me.

What was more exciting to play?

I think it is like ying-yang. One cannot exist without the other. There is no light without darkness. If I was playing the bad Jenny, it would not have been as exciting as it was. I believe this role coming to me was serendipity because I believe in duality a lot as a life theory.

You are a National Award winner too. Has that brought a change in your career?

I am grateful for it and it does give you an immense amount of pride. Nachom‑ia Kumpasar (the National Award-winning film) has its own cult following. It still plays once a month in Mumbai and tickets get sold out. I call it DDLJ of Konkani films (giggles). After that (National Award), it took me time to get to Typewriter but I also realised that good projects take time to happen irrespective of anything. As an actor, you just keep taking roles that come your way.

We also got to know that you are a part of Mission Over Mars. Tell us something about that project.

I am playing a scientist. I feel really strongly about women in science and mathematics fields. So, it is exciting to play this character. To represent the women behind the historic project on screen is an honour. Playing a scientist is a kick of another kind.

For me, it is like life coming full circle. I was a science student and now, I am becoming a scientist on-screen. Life has a funny way to remind you who you are. Sometimes, I really marvel at life’s coincidence. I was not meant to be an actor but look at where I am now.

In today’s time when the web world is experiencing a boom, as a performer, does it excite you?

It is a great time for actors because digital platforms are breaking boundaries and letting you reach out to millions of people. For instance, Typewriter released on Netflix US and I have American friends who called me up to tell me how they liked the show. A gentleman from France told me that he likes me as an actress and then I received a message from Pakistan. So, this has happened only because the reach of the web world is immense.

Any other upcoming projects?

Advertising

I am doing a film with Drishyam films. The project is a Prashant Nair directorial. Another upcoming release is Satellite Shankar, which releases in September. Simultaneously, I am working on my music. My last singing project was Helicopter Eela in which I played back for Kajol. Now, I am collaborating with a talented composer and soon will put out the music.

Typewriter is streaming on Netflix.