Palmer trailer: Justin Timberlake returns to acting with Apple TV+ film

The trailer of singer-actor Justin Timberlake’s Palmer is out. The film marks Timberlake’s return to acting after a gap of three years. The Fisher Stevens directorial also stars Ryder Allen, Alisha Wainwright, June Squibb, and Juno Temple.

In Palmer, Timberlake plays the role of Eddie Palmer, a man who returns to normal life after an imprisonment of 12 years. The crime and the subsequent punishment also torpedoed his football career.

And now he is back in society. He also forms a bond with a young boy, though he gets bemused by the kid’s predilection for girly stuff.

Palmer appears to be a tale of redemption. We do not know what crime Eddie Palmer committed (to see if he deserves a redemption), but the film strikes the right note.

Justin Timberlake, who has not done a serious dramatic role, looks to be doing a bang-up job here, though admittedly, it is not ideal to judge a movie based on just a trailer.

The official synopsis reads, “After 12 years in prison, former high school football star Eddie Palmer returns home to put his life back together—and forms an unlikely bond with Sam, an outcast boy from a troubled home. But Eddie’s past threatens to ruin his new life and family.”

