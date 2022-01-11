Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed to play Princess Diana’s partner on The Crown Season 5

Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed has landed a significant role in the Netflix series The Crown, as reported by Variety. Humayun will be seen playing the role of Dr Hasnat Khan in the fifth season of the series.

Dr Khan is a British-Pakistani surgeon who was in a relationship with the Princess in the 1990s, before she started dating Dodi Fayed. Egyptian actor Khalid Abdalla is playing Dodi in the series. Diana and Dodi died in a car crash in 1997.

Humayun is known for playing significant roles in Pakistani dramas like Bin Roye, Meray Paas Tum Ho, Mohabbat Rooth Jaye Toh, among others.

The fourth season ended with Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage on the cusp of collapse as Diana confronts Charles during Christmas. Elizabeth Debicki will be playing Princess Diana in the upcoming season.

Creator Peter Morgan had earlier said that The Crown will come to an end after the fifth season. This time, Imelda Staunton will be playing the Queen with Jonathan Pryce playing Prince Philip. Dominic West will be playing Prince Charles. The fifth season will reportedly focus on the 1990s, but it is yet to be known if the Netflix series will cover Princess Diana’s death.

The Crown started streaming in 2016. The series follows the events of the British royal family since 1947 and presents a fictional account of the same.