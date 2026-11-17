With its second season receiving a positive response, Samay Raina‘s India’s Got Latent now has a Pakistani counterpart titled Pakistan’s Got Latent. While the show has yet to release its episodes, the makers have been sharing promotional videos on its Instagram page. The show was officially announced on November 9. On November 11, popular comedians Shakeel Siddiqui and Rauf Lala, along with actor Rakhi Sawant, gave the show a shout-out. The Pakistani version of Samay’s show has also drawn strong reactions from Indian social media users.

Also Read: 45 mn on YouTube, 2.2 mn on Netflix; India’s Got Latent 2 gets 4 percent views on paid OTT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan’s Got Latent (@pakistansgotlatentofficial)

About Pakistan’s Got Latent

A few days ago, the makers of Pakistan’s Got Latent announced the show’s panel, which includes Sharahbil Siddiqui, Mathira, Muzzamil Mesiya and Usman Mazhar. While Sharahbil is a social media influencer, Usman Mazhar is a well-known stand-up comedian. Mathira is also a popular celebrity in Pakistan. According to the promos, Suno Chanda and Dar-E-Nijat actor Adnan Shah Tipu will appear on the show as a guest. Other celebrities set to appear on the show include Feroze Khan and Humaima Malick.

In the latest promo, Mathira is seen objecting to a contestant’s use of abusive language.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani version of Samay Raina’s show has drawn criticism from social media users, who have accused the makers of copying the Indian show.

One Instagram user commented, “Don’t you guys have an original idea? This is fully copied from India.” Another wrote, “Every masterpiece has a cheap copy.” A third user commented, “Samay Raina, send a plagiarism notice, bro!” Another comment read, “Copy karo to naam to change kar liya karo (When you copy something, at least change the name).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan’s Got Latent (@pakistansgotlatentofficial)

Not only on Instagram, but many netizens have also strongly reacted on X. One user wrote, “Pakistan ne INDIA GOT LATENT ki copy kar Pakistani Got latent show bna diya. Original banana sab ke bas ki baat nahi isiliye Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V se hi kaam chala liya. (Pakistan copied India’s Got Latent and made the same show. Not everyone can make an original show, so they make do by copying it.)” Another user wrote, “They are thieves; they can steal anything.” A comment read, “Even copying and pasting has its limits. Whether it’s talent or a show’s concept, they have to lift everything from India. They were never capable of coming up with an original idea. Copying was easy, but where are you going to get that sense of humor from?”

Pakistan ne INDIA GOT LATENT ki copy kar Pakistani Got latent show bna diya . Original banana sb ke bas ki baat nahi isiliye Ctrl+C, Ctrl+v se hi kaam chala liya .😂😂 https://t.co/JbGWoLHZFN — Azaz Ahamad (@Azazahamad1999) June 28, 2026

This is not the first time a Pakistani show has drawn comparisons with an Indian production. Pakistan’s reality show Tamasha, which premiered in 2022, has often been compared to Bigg Boss. The Pakistani drama Very Filmy also featured recreations of scenes from several Bollywood films. Meanwhile, the Pakistani sitcom Chana Jor Garam faced allegations of copying the popular Indian comedy Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, with the latter’s writer Aatish Kapadia and actor Rajesh Kumar publicly criticising the show.

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent premiered in 2024. While the show had faced criticism for its use of abusive language and controversial humour, it landed in a major controversy in February 2025 after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made an inappropriate remark about a contestant’s parents during an episode. The remark triggered widespread backlash, police complaints and multiple FIRs, following which Raina removed the show’s episodes from YouTube.

Raina returned with the second season of India’s Got Latent in June 2026. The season premiered on June 20 and streams simultaneously on Netflix India and YouTube.