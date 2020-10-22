Pakistan has its own Money Heist. But there’s a catch

The look of Pakistan's 50 Crores reminded many of Netflix's Money Heist. (Photos: Netflix and Noman Habib/Instagram)

Money Heist is a show ripe for an Indian adaptation. While we’ve heard several rumours of production houses planning a desi adaptation, it looks like Pakistan has already done that, or at least used the Netflix series to its advantage.

Pakistani actor Aijaz Aslam had recently unveiled several posters and teaser of a project titled 50 Crores, and it reminded many fans of Money Heist. From red jumpsuits to actors holding prison boards, 50 Crores had an uncanny resemblance to the Netflix show.

As per the poster, 50 Crores is an action film, starring Faisal Qureshi, Aijaz Aslam, Asad Siddiqui, Mehmood Aslam, Saboor Ali, Faryal Mehmood, Zhalay Sarhadi, Noman Habib, Naveed Raza, Omer Shehzad and Anoushey Abbasi.

An another action film is here, titled as ’50 CRORE’. The cast includes Faisal Qureshi, Aijaz Aslam, Asad Siddiqui, Mehmood Aslam, Saboor Ali, Faryal Mehmood, Zhalay Sarhadi, Noman Habib, Naveed Raza, Omer Shehzad & Anoushey Abbasi. #Lollywood #50Crore @aijazz7 @faysalquraishi pic.twitter.com/jsOc7RaHHd — Lollywood🇵🇰 Movies (@Real_Lollywood) October 19, 2020

While fans took no time in calling it ‘Pakistani Money Heist,’ leading to a meme fest on social media, actor Aijaz Aslam in his latest Instagram post burst the bubble and revealed that 50 Crores was, in fact, a marketing gimmick for an online shopping brand.

The shooting of the fifth and finale season of Money Heist is currently underway. The series stars Álvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso, Úrsula Corberó, Jaime Lorente, Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herran among others.

