Pachinko trailer out: Lee Min-ho, Kim Min-ha promise a story of heartbreak, struggles and victory

The trailer for the Apple TV show Pachinko, starring Kim Min-ha, Lee Min-ho, and Yoon Yuh Jung has just been released. The series is based on the book by the same name, penned by Min Jin Lee, and traces the struggles and victories of several generations of one Korean family.

The trailer portrays the stories of a Korean immigrant family, and how their choices change their lives forever. The video begins with Sunja, who is born into poverty in Korea. She makes several journeys throughout her lifetime, and meets people like Lee Min-ho’s Hansu who promise to bring meaning to her life. A love story between the two is also teased. The film also shows the changing political scenarios of the past few decades. The music appears rather ethereal and haunting, giving the idea that this might not be such an easy watch. Last month, Lee Min-ho had revealed his first look of his character as Hansu.

The drama will release on March 25 and will be produced in three languages — Korean, Japanese, and English.