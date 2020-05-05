Paatal Lok trailer: Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi promise a gripping crime drama

Paatal Lok will start streaming from May 15 on Amazon Prime Video. Paatal Lok will start streaming from May 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

The trailer of Amazon Prime Video web series Paatal Lok is out. The series, produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz, features Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.

The video gives us a sneak peek into the gritty and gory world of Paatal Lok. An eminent journalist’s life is under threat, and four people, with some serious criminal record, are nabbed. An honest but temperamental police officer is roped in to lead the case. But nothing is as it seems.

Paatal Lok, with a roster of top-notch talent, looks like a gripping crime drama.

Talking about Paatal Lok, creator Sudip Sharma said in a statement, “Paatal Lok is every creator’s dream. This is an Indian story at heart but with great global appeal thanks to the themes it portrays and the characters it presents. I am pleased that alongside Clean Slate Filmz, I get to make my digital debut on Amazon Prime Video, a global streaming service that is home to some of the best creators of our time, making award-winning content. I am positive Paatal Lok will keep viewers from around the world at the edge of their seats till the very end.”

The official synopsis of the web series reads, “A down and out cop lands the case of a lifetime when four suspects are nabbed in the assassination attempt of a prime-time journalist. The case turns out to be a devious maze where nothing is what it looks like. The pursuit of it leads him to the dark netherworld – the ‘Paatal Lok’, and to shocking discoveries in the past of the four suspects.”

Paatal Lok will start streaming from May 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

