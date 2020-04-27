Paatal Lok teaser: Anushka Sharma’s web series promises to be a gritty affair

Paatal Lok will begin streaming from May 15 on Amazon Prime Video. Paatal Lok will begin streaming from May 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

The teaser of Amazon Prime Videos’ Paatal Lok is out, and it promises to be a gritty affair. Produced by Anushka Sharma’s banner Clean Slate Films, the web series marks the Bollywood actor’s entry into the digital space.

The teaser gives a glimpse of a lawless land where all hell has broken loose. The accompanying visuals suggest a no-holds-barred web series, which looks like a worthy successor to Mirazpur for Amazon Prime Video.

Watch Paatal Lok Teaser

The official synopsis of Paatal Lok reads, “Filled with mystique, thrill and drama, Amazon Prime Video’s latest Original explores the dark bylanes of immorality. Inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld), the neo-noir series delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy.”

Helmed by NH10 and Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok stars Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee.

Paatal Lok’s trailer will drop on May 5 at 11:34 am. The web series will begin streaming from May 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

