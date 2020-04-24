Paatal Lok: Anushka Sharma’s debut web series to release on May 15

Paatal Lok will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on May 15 Paatal Lok will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on May 15

Anushka Sharma is all set to step into the world of web series as a producer. A few days ago, the actor shared the first teaser of her production venture, and today, she has unveiled its title and release date.

Titled Paatal Lok, the thriller will begin streaming from May 15 on Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by NH10 and Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma, the series stars Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles.

Just like the first teaser, this time also the makers have refrained from introducing the cast of the web series. Instead, we hear a narration along with intriguing graphics that show a city burning because of the evils of society. It says, “Ancient scriptures describe a world where blood is shed for justice. Where cruelty thrives in the garb of humanity, where lawlessness is the only law, wiping out all hope of life.”

Watch the teaser of Paatal Lok here

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Anushka Sharma wrote, “#PaatalLok ke niyam alag hai. #NewSeriesOnPrime, May 15.”

The official synopsis of Paatal Lok reads, “Filled with mystique, thrill and drama, Amazon Prime Video’s latest Original explores the dark bylanes of immorality. Inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld), the neo-noir series delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy.”

Apart from Paatal Lok, Anushka Sharma has bankrolled films like NH10, Phillauri and Pari, and the Netflix original Bulbul and Mai under her production banner Clean Slate Films. On the acting front, she was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd