Paatal Lok: Vasan Bala, Hansal Mehta and Nitesh Tiwari shower praise on Anushka Sharma’s show

Jaideep Ahlawat in a still from Paatal Lok, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Jaideep Ahlawat in a still from Paatal Lok, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video’s original series Paatal Lok has become the talk of the town. The series has been receiving accolades from Bollywood as well as audiences.

On Saturday evening, filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to appreciate Jaideep Ahlawat’s work in the series.

He wrote, “Jaideep Ahlawat is such a brilliant actor. On Ep 3 of Paatal Lok. Everything about the show is good. Sudip Sharma and his team have adapted Tarun Tejpal’s book into a very, very engaging drama. Great story telling.”

Filmmaker Vasan Bala stated that he was “totally invested” in the journey of Hathi Ram Chaudhary, played by Jaideep.

“It’s always a good show or a movie for me when I care a f**k about the plot and am totally invested in the journey with the characters no matter how structured or meandering it might be. Hathi Ram Chaudhary, I’ll take this journey with you…no expectations, just love,” Bala tweeted.

Nitesh Tiwari wrote that “Paatal Lok is a terrific watch.” The Dangal filmmaker was impressed with the cinematography as well as the writing of the series.

Celebrity hairdresser Aalim Hakin admitted being hooked to Paatal Lok. “I am hooked on to #paatallok .. It’s so gripping and intense.. Loved the back story of each n every character… kickass show…Brilliantly performed by all the actors and has a super drama…Totally loved it.. Full marks to the director’s execution…Hats off to the whole production team,” he wrote in comments of a picture Indian cricketer Virat Kohli shared on Instagram.

And last but not the least, the best compliment for the series and producer Anushka Sharma came from her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli.

“Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it’s a masterpiece of story telling, screenplay and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show. Proud of my love @anushkasharma for producing such a gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji @kans26 . Well done brother,” wrote Virat Kohli.

Earlier, Anurag Kashyap had shared how he was blown away with Paatal Lok.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd