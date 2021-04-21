Out of Love 2 trailer: Revenge takes centre stage in the Rasika Dugal, Purab Kohli-starrer

After its first season revolving around love, heartbreak and treachery, Out of Love is back with a new chapter, promising an even more thrilling and engaging story. Starring Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli as Meera and Akarsh, the Oni Sen directorial will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on April 30.

On Tuesday, the makers released the trailer of Out of Love 2 which gives a glimpse into Meera and Akarsh’s relationship. The new season will chronicle Meera’s life, three years after she found out about her husband’s affair, and left him with a tarnished reputation, a failed business, and a broken relationship with his son Abhi. And now, Akarsh will head back to Coonoor and re-enter Meera’s life with the sole purpose of seeking revenge. In the trailer, the audience also gets to see Akarsh trying his best ti snatch Abhi from Meera. The estranged couple will go to unexpected levels to hurt each other, leaving one seeking answer to ‘how much revenge is enough revenge?’

Commenting on the new season, Rasika Dugal in a statement shared, “People deal with betrayal in different ways and this season dives into the feeling of revenge. For me it was an opportunity to explore Meera Kapoor further and delve into her unpredictability. I am eager to see how audiences respond to this season.”

Calling Out of Love 2 a psychological warfare, Purab Kohli added, “Manipulation is second nature to Akarsh’s character and he is willing to go to any lengths in destroying Meera. The level of tension between the characters and intense moments fuelled by several plot twists will keep the viewers guessing till the very end.”

The director Oni Sen further shared that Out of Love in its first season was essentially about infidelity and betrayal, however, season 2’s narrative would unfold many more layers of depth. He added that the characters are manipulative and desperate to destroy each other, making it an engaging story to watch.

Produced by Sameer Gogate and BBC Studios, Out of Love 2 also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sanghmitra Hitaishi, Harsh Chhaya, Ekavali Khanna, Suhaas Ahuja, Kabir among others.