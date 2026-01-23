OTT Releases This Week: Sophie Turner-led heist thriller Steal & Dhanush-starrer Tere Ishq Mein

New OTT Releases Movies and Web Series This Week: Italian crime drama The Big Fake, Jordan Peele-produced horror movie Him and Dakota Johnson's Splitsville are available for streaming

Tere Ishq Mein ott 1600Here's  a list of new OTT releases, movies and web series for this week.

Latest OTT Releases: Here’s a list of what to watch on OTT this week:

Steal Season 1
Prime Video
This series, directed by Hettie Macdonald and Sam Miller, is a thriller about the heist of the century and the ordinary office worker caught at its centre. A regular day at pension fund investment firm Lochmill Capital turns violent when a gang of thieves storms the building, forcing Zara (Sophie Turner) and her best friend Luke (Archie Madekwe) to carry out their demands in a plot that puts billions of pounds of ordinary people’s pensions at risk. As DCI Rhys (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) races to uncover who would attempt such a brazen crime and why he must also battle his own demons as a recently relapsed gambling addict, navigating secret agendas and competing interests at the heart of this far-reaching conspiracy.

The Big Fake
Netflix
In Rome in the 1970s, Toni arrives in the city with the dream of becoming a great artist. But his hunger for life, destiny and perhaps even history will lead him to become the greatest of all forgers. Set against the backdrop of Italy’s art scene, The Big Fake is an exploration of how one man’s ambition and deception can change not just his life but also the world around him. Directed by Stefano Lodovichi, the film’s cast features Pietro Castellitto, Giulia Michelini, Andrea Arcangeli, Pierluigi Gigante, and Aurora Giovinazzo.

Tere Ishq Mein
Netflix
Actor Dhanush reunites with director Aanand L Rai for yet another romantic drama. The love story of Shankar (Dhanush) and Mukti (Kriti Sanon) develops when the latter chooses him as the subject for her PhD thesis to prove that a violent person can be transformed. However, after completing the thesis, Mukti leaves him. Heartbroken Shankar goes on to become an Indian Air Force pilot. Years later, when they meet, the old pain and feelings resurface.

Him
JioHotstar
This horror film, co-written and directed by Justin Tipping and produced by Jordan Peele, features Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers in the lead. The film follows a young up-and-coming football player Cameron (Withers), who suffers a grievous injury after being attacked by an unhinged fan. After this setback, his hero Isaiah White (Wayans) offers to train him at an isolated compound. However, as the training intensifies, Isaiah reveals his darker side.

Splitsville
Prime Video
Splitsville is a farcical relationship comedy-drama that explores the messy fallout of love, divorce and blurred boundaries. When Carey’s marriage falls apart after his wife Ashley asks for a divorce, he seeks solace with his closest friends, Julie and Paul, who claim their own relationship thrives because of an open marriage. Curious and emotionally adrift, Carey is drawn into their unconventional dynamic, but what begins as support quickly turns complicated. Directed and written by Michael Angelo Covino, the film stars Dakota Johnson, Adria Arjona, Kyle Marvin and Covino amongst others.

