This week’s OTT line-up offers a mix of sports, animation, crime and comedy. Nicolas Cage steps into the shoes of legendary American football coach John Madden in Madden, while Netflix reimagines the Cinderella story through the eyes of her so-called evil stepsisters in Steps. Here’s a look at what’s streaming and when.

Madden

Prime Video

The movie chronicles John Madden’s journey alongside best friend and true original Al Davis – from a Super Bowl-winning partnership with the Raiders, to becoming football’s most recognizable voice and building the worldwide Madden NFL video game. Directed by Academy Award nominated David O. Russell, the biographical sports drama features Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage, Christian Bale, with Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller, John Mulaney and Shane Gillis.

Anbil Avan

Sony LIV

The Tamil-language movie, featuring Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan, follows Suriya and Iyal who dream of building a beautiful life together. However, what begins as a promising new chapter takes an unexpected turn, drawing them into a series of unsettling circumstances. Directed by R Kaarthikeyan, Anbil Avan is written by Vignesh Raja. It is available for streaming from November 20.

Steps

Netflix

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Steps, a new animated adventure releasing on November 20, offers a fresh look at the familiar Cinderella story, asking how much we actually know about the blonde princess and her so-called evil stepsisters. Steps, directed by Alyce Tzue and John Ripa, features Ali Wong and Stephanie Hsu as Cinderella’s ‘evil’ stepsisters, Lilith and Margot. Amand Seyfried (Mank) voices Cinderella and Daniel Radcliffe voices the story’s unconventional Prince.

The Altruists

Netflix

Starring Julia Garner as Caroline Ellison and Anthony Boyle as Sam Bankman-Fried, the eight-episode limited series unpacks how two hyper-smart, ambitious young idealists tried to remake the global financial system before they were accused of stealing $8 billion. This follows the rise and fall of FTX, a global cryptocurrency exchange, and the two star-crossed lovers who ended the empire.

Dhindora S2

Netflix

Creator and actor Bhuvan Bam brings the popular BB Ki Vines universe back with Dhindora Season 2. The new season promises Bollywood-style comedy-drama. With an ₹11 crore loss to contend with and family equations hanging in the balance, Titu Mama has his hands full. This time, his attempt to make peace with his in-laws. This sets the stage for the return of fan-favourite characters, and trademark BB Ki Vines humour. It premieres on November 20.

The Raid

Lionsgate Play

Chen Fei thought she’d seen the worst of it when a routine anti-narcotics operation went haywire. When her undercover partner Lin Xiao makes the ultimate sacrifice to keep the investigation alive, Chen Fei is left with his final gift, evidence powerful enough to bring down an international drug trafficking network. Driven by grief, Chen Fei goes deeper than any operation should take her. The cast of this action thriller features Yang Xing, Gong Hongjia and A Yixia. It is available for streaming from November 20.