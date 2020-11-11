OTT platforms under govt purview, Hansal Mehta calls it ‘desperation for control of free speech’

Hansal Mehta expressed his disappointment at the government's order. (Photo: Express Archives)

OTT platforms, like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Disney Plus Hotstar among many others, and news websites, will now come under the purview of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, as per a notification issued on Wednesday.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta expressed his disappointment at the government’s order. Talking to indianexpress.com, the director said, “While this decision wasn’t unexpected, it is still a reason for despair. This desperation for control of free speech and expression does not augur well. I am currently very disappointed.”

Mehta recently saw immense success with his web series Scam 1992. His next film Chhalaang releases on Amazon Prime Video on November 13.

Netflix and Disney Plus Hotstar declined to comment on the development.

