Orry refuses to be introduced to India’s Got Latent panel, asks Samay Raina to stay in his lane

For the fifth episode of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2 on Netflix, the comedian welcomed Archana Puran Singh, Orry, Nishant Suri and Sharon Verma to the panel. While the episode was among the funniest instalments of the season, it was the banter between Orry and Samay that stole the limelight.

After introducing the panel, Samay said, “What a panel,” prompting a hilarious response from Orry. Looking at the branding products placed on their table, Orry said, “You have got such cheap sponsors! It’s all falling apart. We move even a little, and it falls apart.” Archana quickly joined in and replied, “With cheap guests like you, what did you expect?” leaving everyone in splits.

Orry had reportedly flown all the way from London to appear on Samay’s show. Explaining this, he said, “I took a ten-hour flight for the first time, only to sit on a panel where I know no one but myself. Who are the other people?” Samay responded, “I will introduce them, man.”

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Archana then took a dig at Orry and said, “He always wants to seem busy, so he tells people he’s from London. He’s from Dahisar, but he tells everyone he’s from London.”

Samay then curiously asked, “Orry bhai, what are you doing these days?” Pointing at the other panelists, Orry said, “This, unfortunately. Look at my state, I am stuck here.” He added, “Imagine. I go out with such big shots, we party, make content. Now I am stuck with them. My first time on a panel where I only know myself. I don’t know anyone else.”

When Samay once again offered to introduce him to the other panelists, Orry looked at them and quickly replied, “No, thanks.” When Samay asked, “Why not?”, Orry said, “No, it’s okay.” “Why so mean, Orry?” Samay asked. “It’s okay, I pass,” Orry replied.

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Looking at his response, Samay joked, “I am gonna f*** him up today.” Samay then said, “Orry, I love you. Thanks for coming. Have you seen the show?” “I will. I will watch it,” Orry replied, confessing that he had not watched the show yet. Samay later took a dig at Orry’s sexuality during their banter.

Orry warned him, “The people I know, you will go in, but you won’t come out. Be careful. Aukat mein raho (stay in your lane).” Samay immediately quipped, “Where? In Vantara?” Samay then asked Orry to explain his now-viral hand-on-chest pose.

Explaining the pose, Orry said, “I am not saying this, people think that when I put my hand on their body, their age goes down a bit. That they feel younger.” He clarified, “I am not saying. They think so, not me.”

When they finally began calling contestants onto the show, the first contestant, a singer, said that he made jingles for an ad agency. However, Samay misheard this as “Arijit Singh.” Highlighting the number of advertisements and brand deals associated with the show, Sharon pointed at Samay and said, “Ad agency toh teri bhi ho gayi hai.”

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Orry added, “It feels like we are in some market.”

He then looked at Samay and asked, “Are you that short on money, Samay? YouTube, Netflix, brand deals… He’s got every sponsor in the world here.” Samay replied, “I don’t get paid to hold my hand to my chest like you.”

Orry then turned to the contestant and asked, “What’s the biggest brand jingle you have made?” When the contestant replied, “PhonePe,” Orry joked, “Kis Phone Pe?” Archana and Samay, surprised by his response, clarified, “Arre, PhonePe. It’s a brand name.” “Never heard of it,” Orry replied.

He then proceeded to read a line from the form submitted by the contestant. He read, “Main nashta nahi karta aur kabhi nahi karunga!” The contestant immediately corrected him: “Nasha!” The correction left everyone in the audience in splits. Samay laughed at Orry’s mistake and said, “Abey yaar!”

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He then addressed the camera with his hands joined and joked, “Anant bhai, if you are watching… please enrol him in Dhirubhai Ambani School.”