Orange is the New Black Season 7 trailer: Piper’s freedom is bittersweet

The trailer for the last season of Netflix’s Orange is the New Black is out. The trailer begins with Piper as she is trying to navigate her life outside the prison. We also get a sneak peek at other inmates’ lives.

The series brings back the main cast comprising of Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Dascha Polanco, Nick Sandow, Natasha Lyonne and Uzo Aduba among others.

Watch the trailer of Orange is the New Black Season 7 here:

OITNB emerged as an early success for Netflix’s original programming. Created by Jenji Kohan, the show is based on Piper Kerman’s memoir Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison.

In the finale of season six, we saw Piper and Sophia being released from prison. And while Piper and Alex were ‘prison married’, it is yet to be seen how their relationship evolves once Piper is outside the prison. Taystee’s verdict went the other way in the finale and here we can see that Caputo is trying to motivate her to keep trying. From the trailer, it can be seen that many characters are now in different prisons and are trying to navigate their life in those new places.

Orange is the New Black is the first series to score Emmy nominations in both comedy and drama categories. They have received 16 Emmy Award nominations and four wins.

Orange is the New Black Season 7 starts streaming on Netflix from July 26.