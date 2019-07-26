Orange is the New Black Season 7 first impression: The show brings back its old charm

Orange is the New Black was one of the early Netflix originals and became a fan favourite soon. However, in the last two seasons, the show’s original charm was missing. So it came as a surprise when the opening of this season served as a reminder as to what was loved about the show in those initial days.

Advertising

This year, the show picks up from where it left last season. Piper (Taylor Schilling) is out and trying to cope with life out of prison. She is trying to get her life back on track but conditions aren’t really in her favour. Piper and Alex (Laura Prepon) got married in prison at the end of the last season and the two are still committed to making it work. While the show is an ensemble, this year the story of Piper, the original leading lady, is back at the forefront.

The show’s major emotional blow came in the form of Poussey’s (Samira Wiley) death and the sting of that can still be felt as Taystee (Danielle Brooks) is still being punished for what happened during the riots. Taystee’s story arc somehow kept the show together in the last season and this time too, she holds her own. Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore) and Suzanne (Uzo Aduba) are still keeping their secret but it seems highly unlikely that the show will end with them not confessing the truth about Taystee.

Daya’s (Dascha Polanco) journey over the course of the show has been heartbreaking. She got pregnant, gave away her baby and eventually became a drug user and peddler. This season, her life has become even more complicated if that was possible. Her partner from the last season, Daddy (Vicci Martinez) was her support system but even that is now ruined.

Advertising

There are new dynamics in the prison this time. The administration is changing, and so are the prisoners. There are new cliques being formed but despite that, there is a sense of finality.

Creator of the show Jenji Kohan is known for creating Weeds as well. If you have seen that show, you would remember that after hopping from city to city and turning into a kingpin from a peddler, the story of Nancy Botwin had gotten too overwhelming by the end. Weeds started off strong but after many big dramatic changes to the locales, story and characters, the show lost its grip. While OITNB was heading on the same path, the show has made a miraculous comeback in the last season.

Verdict: Orange is the New Black has earned this last shot.

Orange is the New Black Season 7 is now streaming on Netflix.