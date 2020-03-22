Oprah Winfrey’s new Apple TV+ show talks COVID-19, starting with Idris Elba

The first episode of Oprah Winfrey’s coronavirus talk show will have British actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba. (Photo: Oprah Winfrey/Instagram/Idris Elba/Instagram) The first episode of Oprah Winfrey’s coronavirus talk show will have British actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba. (Photo: Oprah Winfrey/Instagram/Idris Elba/Instagram)

Oprah Winfrey has a new talk show for Apple TV+, titled Oprah Talks COVID-19. The ‘Queen of All Media’ will interview people and experts, remotely under the circumstances, who will talk about their experiences and share their knowledge with Oprah and her vast audience.

The first episode will have British actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba. Oprah has shared a trailer for the episode on her social media accounts.

Elba, known chiefly for the HBO series The Wire, was diagnosed with the virus. He announced the news on his social media handles.

“Like millions of people all over the world, I’ve been staying safer at home for over a week now. I know a lot of people are feeling stressed, overwhelmed, and uncertain. Because of that, I wanted to offer some hope and gather thought leaders and people going through it to add some perspective,” Oprah captioned the trailer.

She added, “Which is why I FaceTimed Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina who are safely quarantined together after he tested positive for COVID-19. Idris fills me in on his journey and Sabrina reveals the result of her test after they decided to quarantine together. Tap the link in my bio to watch our conversation for FREE on the Apple TV app (on your phone) or visit apple.co/oprahtalks.”

