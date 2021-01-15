scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 15, 2021
Must Read

Oprah Winfrey documentary to release on Apple TV+

The two-part documentary focusing on Oprah Winfrey’s life will chronicle 25 years of American history through the lens of Winfrey.

By: AP | Los Angeles | January 15, 2021 11:42:29 am
Oprah WinfreyOprah Winfrey will have a biographical documentary released on Apple TV+. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey will have a biographical documentary released on Apple TV+.

The streaming platform announced on Thursday a two-part documentary focusing on Winfrey’s life. The project will chronicle 25 years of American history through the lens of Winfrey “who rose from humble roots to become a billionaire, philanthropist, actress, media executive, and agent of social change.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Winfrey’s documentary will be headed by Oscar-winning director Kevin MacDonald and Emmy-nominated producer Lisa Erspamer, who is known for her work on The Oprah Winfrey Show and Whitney.

In 2018, Apple and Winfrey reached a multiyear deal to create original programs. Some shows released on the streaming service include The Oprah Conversation, Oprah Talks COVID-19 and Oprah’s Book Club.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

master release
Master frenzy takes over India

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 15: Latest News

Advertisement