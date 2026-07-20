Operation Safed Sagar trailer: Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill lead epic untold Kargil War drama

“The Pakistani Army has captured our posts in Kargil-Drass, and from there, they are targeting National Highway 1,” we hear a voiceover. Suddenly, a Pakistan Army officer, who looks a lot like the neighbouring country’s former president Pervez Musharraf, enters the frame, revealing their plan: “We have to snatch Kashmir!”

Although the Indian Army fights tooth and nail, their efforts start going in vain, as “we are unable to see anything from below and they are tracking our every move from above (the mountains).” But fret not; the Indian Air Force is there to save the day.

Must Read | Hema Malini breaks down, says daughters Esha, Ahana struggling after Dharmendra’s death

Thus begins the official trailer for director Oni Sen’s highly anticipated streaming series, Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War. Billed as an epic military drama inspired by an extraordinary chapter of the Indian Air Force’s role in the Kargil War, the show chronicles the untold story of the Golden Arrows Squadron, which played a key role in Operation Safed Sagar.

The three-minute trailer offers a 360-degree view of the efforts by Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja (Siddharth), Wing Commander BS Dhanoa (Jimmy Shergill), and the other Golden Arrows officers to emerge victorious in the “world’s highest air operation.” As the promo progresses, we hear, “There is only a five per cent chance of this operation succeeding.” But the Indian security officers are determined: “We will fight in honour of our brothers!” The trailer ends with an officer asserting, “We will either create history or get buried under it.”

Watch Operation Safed Sagar trailer here:

“Operation Safed Sagar was shaped through extensive research and first-hand consultations with Indian Air Force veterans. Filmed across operational Indian Air Force bases and supported by access to real Air Force aircraft and infrastructure, the series brings an unprecedented level of authenticity to the screen by being filmed across high-altitude operational environments to recreate the scale and intensity of the mission,” a statement issued by the makers said.

Discussing the series, Air Chief Marshal (Retd) BS Dhanoa, who offered guidance and support to the makers, noted, “India is ready to hear this story now. In fact, it is long overdue. Operation Safed Sagar deserves to be told, and I’m glad it is finally being brought to life.”

Story continues below this ad

Also Read | Married at 19, Naseeruddin Shah was ‘obnoxious’ to first wife; ‘absent dad’ to daughter Heeba

He added, “When I was the Chief of the Air Staff, I had only two wishes. First, the story of the Indian Air Force’s role in the Kargil War must be told. It is one of the most important chapters in our history. Second, that any film or series on this subject should inspire young boys and girls to join the Indian Air Force. Stories like these ignite young minds. Even today, after retirement, I keep telling veterans who have served in wars to visit schools and share their experiences. These stories have the power to inspire the next generation. If this series succeeds in igniting that spark and encourages more young Indians to join the Indian Air Force, I would consider that my objective achieved.”

Director Oni Sen said, “From the very beginning, we wanted to tell the story of Operation Safed Sagar with honesty, scale, and emotional truth. While the operation itself is extraordinary, what stayed with us throughout this journey were the pilots, officers, and families whose courage, resilience, and sacrifices continue to inspire us.”

ICYMI | Jana Nayagan advance booking: Vijay film earns Rs 6.7 cr in hours, eyes Rajinikanth’s record

Story continues below this ad

He added, “We’re incredibly grateful to Netflix for believing in this story from the outset and for backing our vision with unwavering trust and conviction. They were true creative partners, championing the project and providing us the support and freedom to tell this story with the authenticity, ambition, and scale it deserved. I’m equally grateful to our producers, Feel Good Films and Matchbox Shots, our exceptional cast, and the entire crew, whose passion and dedication brought these real-life heroes to the screen with sincerity and heart. We hope this series stands as a fitting tribute to their courage and sacrifice and that audiences around the world connect with their extraordinary story.”

Also starring Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, and Amrita Bagchi, Operation Safed Sagar will premiere on Netflix on August 7.