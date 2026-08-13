Operation Safed Sagar: ‘Soldiers celebrated’ in Kargil when India beat Pak at World Cup during war

Operation Safed Sagar, the new web series on Netflix, which chronicles the the Indian Air Force operation during the Kargil War of 1999, has emerged as streamer’s 8th most watched show worldwide post its release. A large part of the show is set on the frontlines where Indian defence personnel were fighting day and night, and sacrificing their lives for the country. Amid the war, India and Pakistan had another face-off thousands of kilometres away in England. This was during the Cricket World Cup of 1999 when India and Pakistan faced each other at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.

Pakistani soldiers glued to radio sets

In the show, we see Pakistani soldiers glued to their radio sets as the cricket teams were facing off in one of the most significant matches of the series. This was also the first time when two countries, which were actively at war with each other, were playing cricket at the World Cup. The match was won by India, but for Pakistan, this loss came with a lot of baggage.