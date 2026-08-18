How Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar song made it into Operation Safed Sagar, Siddharth reveals

Oni Sen’s period war drama Operation Safed Sagar brings to the screen the lesser-known contribution of the Indian Air Force to India’s victory in the 1999 Kargil War. Early in the series, the Golden Arrows are seen letting their hair down at the engagement of Mihir Ahuja’s Flying Officer Baldy and Prajakta Koli’s Madhavi Reddy, before they are called into action.

During the celebration, the Golden Arrows are seen dancing to the popular song “Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein”, which released six years before the events of the show. It’s from Abbas-Mustan’s 1993 hit romantic thriller Baazigar, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty among others.

Now, Siddharth, who plays Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja in Operation Safed Sagar, reveals it was a conscious decision on part of the makers to pick that track for that scene.

“Ahuja sir was a big Shah Rukh Khan fan, and one of his favourite songs was ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein’,” the actor told NDTV, adding, “We are really glad we could take his love for Shah Rukh Khan and give a little tribute to that love.”

Last moments between Ajay and Alka Ahuja

In an otherwise grim show, revolving around Kargil War, that sequence put a smile on the audience’s face. It’s also a rare moment when one sees the entire cast let their hair down and enjoy a light moment before the war comes calling.

“If you look at the flow of the screenplay, they needed a really happy celebratory high before the boys went into war,” said Siddharth.

The sequence also draws from the camaraderie and traditions within the Air Force, the actor explained.

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“The other thing was the ritual of all the members of the air force, without rank, without status, juniors and seniors, come together and dance and drink together,” added the actor. “There is actually a ritual called Slosh Dance, which is as obvious as it sounds. So, we wanted to bring a lot of that into the camaraderie,” he said.

It was also a deeply personal moment for his character, Ajay Ahuja, as it was the last time he shared a carefree, celebratory moment not only with his colleagues but also with his wife, Alka Ahuja (played by Amrita Bagchi). Days later, his fighter jet is shot down. He ends up across the Line of Control, where he is captured and tortured to death by Pakistani forces.

“So, it was very important that we show Ahuja sir and Alka ma’am in a really beautiful, timeless moment,” said Siddharth.

The series also offers interesting insight into the relationship between Ajay and Alka. One of the lighter details comes during a pep talk Ajay gives his juniors, when he reveals that he married Alka because she made great coffee.

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The couple had been married for a decade before Ajay’s death. Soon after their wedding, Ajay confessed to his newly-wed wife that she was his “second wife” because the Indian Air Force would always be his first. Initially taken aback by that confession, Alka later admitted she felt very “proud” of her husband for his dedication to India.

Also Read: What happened to Musharraf after Operation Safed Sagar? Military coup, failed India visit

Operation Safed Sagar, streaming on Netflix India, boasts of an ensemble cast, also including Jimmy Shergill, Dia Mirza, Abhay Varma, Taaruk Raina, Adil Hussain, Vinay Pathak, Manu Rishi Chadha, Aanjjan Srivastav, Barun Sobti, and Sanjay Suri among others. It’s co-created by Kushal Srivastava and Abhijeet Singh Parmar.