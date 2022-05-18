Only Murders in the Building S2 teaser promises another rib-tickling and exciting adventure. Watch

The makers recently released the first teaser of Hulu’s acclaimed show Only Murders in the Building Season 2, and it looks like the investigative trio of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short have another rib-tickling and exciting thriller at hand.

After the cliff-hanger of the first season, where Mabel is caught holding a murder weapon post the death of Arconia Board president Bunny’s death, the three quirky friends find themselves once again at the centre of an intriguing puzzle that threatens their lives and security. But as the promo shows, even in the midst of a life-death battle, Charles, Oliver and Mabel never fail to find amusement in the trickiest of places.

In fact, towards the end of the video, there’s even a self-referential fourth-wall breaking kind of joke from Martin Short’s character, who excitedly remarks that they are getting better at this murder-solving thing, ‘clearly we are in our second season.’

The teaser video was shared online with a description that read, “Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. Watch Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez on June 28, 2022. Only on Hulu.”

The first season of Only Murders in the Building had debuted late last year to universal acclaim, with review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes giving it a 100 per cent rating, stating, “Only Murders in the Building’s silly approach to true crime obsessives is at once hilarious and insightful, thanks in large part to its extremely charming central trio.”