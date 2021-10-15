One Mic Stand 2 trailer: Karan Johar wants to get botox, Sunny Leone is ashamed of a past choice

Amazon Prime Video released the trailer of its comic series One Mic Stand 2 on Friday. As already revealed by the makers, this time celebrities like filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Sunny Leone, musician Raftaar, author Chetan Bhagat and journalist Faye D’souza will be seen attempting comedy. The series is created and hosted by popular comedian Sapan Verma. It will drop on October 22.

The trailer of the hilarious show gives a sneak-peek into the performance of these stars. Karan Johar will be seen asking advice about getting fillers and being rebuked by his mother to add ‘fillers’ in his script. On the other hand, Sunny Leone, who is nervous about performing in a single take, discusses her ‘past choices’. She says that people have judged her for it and she too is ashamed of it. As one expects her to talk about her stint in the adult industry, she smiles and says, “Mastizaade”.

Chetan Bhagat talks about life as a stay-at-home husband, while Raftaar shares that if he talks at a slower pace, his raps will become ghazal. Faye D’souza says she almost refused the project having no experience in comedy but then realised that she is a TV news anchor. While the makers have tried hard to get a mixed bag of celebs, none of them really pique our interest. We hope the performance manage to be worth the time.

Watch the trailer of One Mic Stand 2 here:

One Mic Stand is an interesting take on stand-up shows as celebrities from different walks of life train and perform a comedy routine. Each of these debutants will be assigned a stand-up comedian who will mentor them for their performance. The streaming platform earlier released the poster of the show giving a glimpse of the celebs and their partners. As shared by them, Karan Johar, Faye Dsouza, Raftaar, Chetan Bhagat and Sunny Leone will be mentored by Sumukhi Suresh, Atul Khatri, Samay Raina, Abish Mathew and Neeti Palta, respectively.

Talking about the show, Sapan Verma said in a statement that the overwhelming response from the audience for the first season motivated them to make the upcoming season bigger and better. “Season 2 brings together a diverse range of talented celebrities who will try their hand at comedy for the first time. You’ve seen them excel as leaders of their own industries before, but you will get to see a completely different side of them on the show. In this season as well, we’ve got some of the biggest and most experienced comedians from the country mentoring them for their debut,” he added.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India said, “At Prime Video India, our endeavour has always been to create compelling, differentiated and disruptive stories and formats that can resonate with a wide audience base. This led us to develop One Mic Stand, a show that does not just explore the funny, witty facets of your favourite celebs but also gives a peak into their tense, anxious and vulnerable moments as they walk up on the stage. This raw yet riveting format captured the imagination of the audiences and helped expand the comedy zeitgeist in the country. We are extremely excited to bring season 2 which brings together a diverse set of celebs who are attempting stand-up comedy for the first time ever.”

The makers have promised that the new five-part series will be bigger, funnier and wackier than the previous season.