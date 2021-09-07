scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 07, 2021
Must Read

On the Verge, Untold Breaking Point, Kid Cosmic Season 2: What to watch on September 7

From a slice-of-life show to a sports documentary, here's what you should be streaming on OTT platforms today.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 7, 2021 8:23:39 am
what to watchYour daily streaming fix. (Photos: Netflix)

Today’s streaming slate includes treats for everyone. From a sports documentary to fun shows built for family viewing, take your pick!

Title

Platform 

Language
On the Verge Netflix English
Kid Cosmic: Season 2 Netflix English
Octonauts: Above and Beyond Netflix English
Untold: Breaking Point Netflix English
More from Entertainment |Koffee With Karan special ep: Drashti Dhami teases KJo about Kangana Ranaut being his ‘favourite,’ watch his reaction

On the Verge: Netflix

In this slice-of-life show, French actor-writer Julie Delpy along with co-actors Elisabeth Shue and Sarah Jones attempt to give us a glimpse of how women from different walks of life navigate their personal and professional lives. The official synopsis reads, “Four women — a chef, a single mom, an heiress and a job seeker — dig into love and work, with a generous side of midlife crises, in pre-pandemic LA.”

Untold Breaking Point: Netflix

This is a sports documentary about overcoming challenges both physical and mental whilst being at the top of your game. What level of sacrifice does something like that require? Take this journey with Mardy Fish and find out.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Kid Cosmic Season 2: Netflix

This one is tailor-made for family viewing. The series revolves around a boy whose sole ambition is to save the world, but saving the world is no easy task. Will the ambitious superhero prove himself worthy?

Octonauts Above and Beyond: Netflix

The Octonauts are back! And this time, they are willing to do everything in their power to save the animal kingdom. The official synopsis reads, “The Octonauts expand their exploration beyond the sea — and onto land! With new rides and new friends, they’ll protect any habitats and animals at risk.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sara Ali Khan, Sunny Leone, Parineeti Chopra: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 07: Latest News

Advertisement