On the Verge, Untold Breaking Point, Kid Cosmic Season 2: What to watch on September 7

Today’s streaming slate includes treats for everyone. From a sports documentary to fun shows built for family viewing, take your pick!

Title Platform Language On the Verge Netflix English Kid Cosmic: Season 2 Netflix English Octonauts: Above and Beyond Netflix English Untold: Breaking Point Netflix English

On the Verge: Netflix

In this slice-of-life show, French actor-writer Julie Delpy along with co-actors Elisabeth Shue and Sarah Jones attempt to give us a glimpse of how women from different walks of life navigate their personal and professional lives. The official synopsis reads, “Four women — a chef, a single mom, an heiress and a job seeker — dig into love and work, with a generous side of midlife crises, in pre-pandemic LA.”

Untold Breaking Point: Netflix

This is a sports documentary about overcoming challenges both physical and mental whilst being at the top of your game. What level of sacrifice does something like that require? Take this journey with Mardy Fish and find out.

Kid Cosmic Season 2: Netflix

This one is tailor-made for family viewing. The series revolves around a boy whose sole ambition is to save the world, but saving the world is no easy task. Will the ambitious superhero prove himself worthy?

Octonauts Above and Beyond: Netflix

The Octonauts are back! And this time, they are willing to do everything in their power to save the animal kingdom. The official synopsis reads, “The Octonauts expand their exploration beyond the sea — and onto land! With new rides and new friends, they’ll protect any habitats and animals at risk.”