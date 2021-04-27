On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Ramyug team releases music video featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ustad Zakir Hussain

Amitabh Bachchan has sung the song on Lord Hanuman for Kunal Kohli's web series Ramyug. (Photo: MX Player)

Kunal Kohli-directed web series Ramyug will soon release on streaming service MX Player. Ahead of the grand launch, the makers shared a special music video, Jai Hanuman, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

While the video features vocals by Amitabh Bachchan, decorated musician Ustad Zakir Hussain also makes an appearance. The music has been composed by Rahul Sharma, with lyrics penned by Aman Akshar. The sand art in the clip has been brought to life by the talented Rahul Arya.

The highlight of the video is definitely the wondrous sand art by Rahul Arya. We see Hanuman lift mountains, bow before Goddess Sita and offer prayer to a stone with an inscription of Lord Ram on it.

Kunal Kohli, who is known for directing movies like Hum Tum and Fanaa, is helming the upcoming web series, which is being touted as one of the biggest Indian mythological dramas. Kohli had last directed the ZEE5 movie Lahore Confidential, which starred Richa Chadha, Arunoday Singh and Karishma Tanna in pivotal parts.

The trailer of Ramyug will release on April 29. The release date of the web series is yet to be announced.