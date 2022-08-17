On Koffee with Karan, Vicky Kaushal recalls how he killed time with Katrina Kaif during their wedding

Vicky Kaushal spoke about his wedding with Katrina Kaif and where they first met, on the upcoming seventh episode of Koffee with Karan, which is currently in the middle of its seventh season. Vicky will be joined on the episode by Sidharth Malhotra, a teaser revealed on Tuesday.

On the episode, host Karan Johar said that he is willing to take the credit for Vicky and Katrina’s love story. Katrina first spoke about Vicky in an episode of Koffee with Karan. “Maine aap ke prem kahani ke liye pura credit le liya (I’ve taken full credit for your love story),” Karan said, and Vicky agreed.

The actor replied, “My moment on this couch last season was my way of knowing that she even knew I existed.” He later also revealed he met Katrina at Zoya Akhtar’s place for the first time. This season, Karan has often said that the Koffee couch has Cupid-like qualities, because several guests have manifested relationships while sitting on it. In an earlier episode this season, Karan also seemed to be annoyed at not being invited to a couple of high-profile celebrity weddings. Many deduced that he was speaking about Vicky and Katrina’s 2021 nuptials.

Vicky said that he had a good laugh looking at the memes that fans were made about the wedding. “While all these random news were making the rounds, I was just there with the pandit ji saying, jaldi nipta dena please. Ek ghante se jyada nahi,” he said, adding, “Every day during the wedding, these funny memes, tweets and messages would be shared on the internet and we were aware. We had my friends who read them out for us to have a good laugh. We used to have a blast finding them.”

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan will premiere on August 18, at 12 am, on Disney+ Hotstar.