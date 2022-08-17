scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

On Koffee with Karan, Vicky Kaushal recalls how he killed time with Katrina Kaif during their wedding

Vicky Kaushal spoke about his first meeting with Katrina Kaif, and how their relationship was manifested on the Koffee with Karan couch.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 11:58:10 am
katrina kaif vicky kaushalKatrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December 2021. (Photo: Instagram/Katrina Kaif)

Vicky Kaushal spoke about his wedding with Katrina Kaif and where they first met, on the upcoming seventh episode of Koffee with Karan, which is currently in the middle of its seventh season. Vicky will be joined on the episode by Sidharth Malhotra, a teaser revealed on Tuesday.

On the episode, host Karan Johar said that he is willing to take the credit for Vicky and Katrina’s love story. Katrina first spoke about Vicky in an episode of Koffee with Karan. “Maine aap ke prem kahani ke liye pura credit le liya (I’ve taken full credit for your love story),” Karan said, and Vicky agreed.

Also read |Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: ‘We’ll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap’

The actor replied, “My moment on this couch last season was my way of knowing that she even knew I existed.” He later also revealed he met Katrina at Zoya Akhtar’s place for the first time. This season, Karan has often said that the Koffee couch has Cupid-like qualities, because several guests have manifested relationships while sitting on it. In an earlier episode this season, Karan also seemed to be annoyed at not being invited to a couple of high-profile celebrity weddings. Many deduced that he was speaking about Vicky and Katrina’s 2021 nuptials.

Vicky said that he had a good laugh looking at the memes that fans were made about the wedding. “While all these random news were making the rounds, I was just there with the pandit ji saying, jaldi nipta dena please. Ek ghante se jyada nahi,” he said, adding, “Every day during the wedding, these funny memes, tweets and messages would be shared on the internet and we were aware. We had my friends who read them out for us to have a good laugh. We used to have a blast finding them.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizensPremium
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan will premiere on August 18, at 12 am, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 11:58:10 am

Most Popular

1

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

3

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

4

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

5

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Explained: 50 years after her Oscars protest, why the Academy has apologi...
Explained: 50 years after her Oscars protest, why the Academy has apologi...
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
No hospital around, newborn twins die in Maharashtra’s Palghar

No hospital around, newborn twins die in Maharashtra’s Palghar

Her case convicts feted, Bilkis Bano says leave me alone

Her case convicts feted, Bilkis Bano says leave me alone

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

Why has FIFA banned India, what happens to Indian football now?
Explained

Why has FIFA banned India, what happens to Indian football now?

JNU appealed to govt to change CUET format for PG admissions, says V-C

JNU appealed to govt to change CUET format for PG admissions, says V-C

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say

Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say

Premium
I am a diabetic. Can I have alcohol or not? How much? Doctor answers

I am a diabetic. Can I have alcohol or not? How much? Doctor answers

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

celebs pregnancy 2022
Bipasha Basu, Debina Bonnerjee, Alia Bhatt- Actors who recently announced their pregnancy
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement