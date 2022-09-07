scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Katrina Kaif opens up about her love story with Vicky Kaushal for the first time: ‘He was never on my radar, he was just a name I had heard’

The tenth episode of Koffee with Karan season 7 will feature Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddharth Chaturvedi. Katrina opens up for the first time about how she and Vicky Kaushal fell in love.

katrina kaf birthday vicky kaushalVicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot last year. (Photo: Instagram/Vicky Kaushal)

Katrina Kaif will appear on tonight’s episode of Koffee with Karan 7 alongside her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Katrina spoke about her husband, Vicky Kaushal, and revealed on the show that he was never on her radar, and that she didn’t know much about him before they entered into a relationship.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December last year, in a lavish destination wedding in Rajasthan. Prior to their wedding, they had never spoken about their relationship publicly. The wedding was also intensely private with only close friends and family in attendance.

Also read |Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif suggests having ‘suhaagdin’ as Alia Bhatt called suhaagraat a myth

On Koffee with Karan, the Phone Bhoot stars discussed their friendship, relationships, and the concept of ‘suhaagraat’. Katrina confessed that Vicky was never on her ‘radar’. “I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over,” she said.

The first person she told about having feelings for Vicky was Zoya Akhtar, at whose party they first met and forged a connection. Calling her relationship ‘unexpected and out of the blue’, the star further shared, “It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

Vicky previously appeared on Koffee with Karan this season with Sidharth Malhotra. KwK 7 has already played host to the likes of Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani-Shahid Kapoor, and others. The latest episode will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar at 12 am tonight.

Vicky, who appeared with Sidharth Malhotra on Koffee With Karan this season, had also reiterated the same thoughts. Accepting that he manifested the relationship on the show, Vicky said, “In fact, what happened in the last season of this couch, it was really my moment to know that she knows about me. I did not know that she knew (I existed).” He had said that they had never met before that.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 11:59:57 am
Next Story

Myanmar to start buying Russian oil products, pay in roubles – RIA

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

As Soren issue hangs, a look at 'office of profit'
Reading the Pulse

As Soren issue hangs, a look at 'office of profit'

Explained | India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Explained | India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies; govt calls for day of state mourning

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies; govt calls for day of state mourning

As Pilot eyes Cong pole position for 2023 polls, loyalist MLAs rally Gujjars
Political Pulse

As Pilot eyes Cong pole position for 2023 polls, loyalist MLAs rally Gujjars

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'
Mir Ranjan Negi on Arshdeep

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Is the Keto diet safe for diabetics? Does it increase cholesterol?
Health Special

Is the Keto diet safe for diabetics? Does it increase cholesterol?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor's 4th birthday
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor’s 4th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement