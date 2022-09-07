Katrina Kaif opens up about her love story with Vicky Kaushal for the first time: ‘He was never on my radar, he was just a name I had heard’

Katrina Kaif will appear on tonight’s episode of Koffee with Karan 7 alongside her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Katrina spoke about her husband, Vicky Kaushal, and revealed on the show that he was never on her radar, and that she didn’t know much about him before they entered into a relationship.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December last year, in a lavish destination wedding in Rajasthan. Prior to their wedding, they had never spoken about their relationship publicly. The wedding was also intensely private with only close friends and family in attendance.

On Koffee with Karan, the Phone Bhoot stars discussed their friendship, relationships, and the concept of ‘suhaagraat’. Katrina confessed that Vicky was never on her ‘radar’. “I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over,” she said.

The first person she told about having feelings for Vicky was Zoya Akhtar, at whose party they first met and forged a connection. Calling her relationship ‘unexpected and out of the blue’, the star further shared, “It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal.”

Vicky previously appeared on Koffee with Karan this season with Sidharth Malhotra. KwK 7 has already played host to the likes of Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani-Shahid Kapoor, and others. The latest episode will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar at 12 am tonight.

Vicky, who appeared with Sidharth Malhotra on Koffee With Karan this season, had also reiterated the same thoughts. Accepting that he manifested the relationship on the show, Vicky said, “In fact, what happened in the last season of this couch, it was really my moment to know that she knows about me. I did not know that she knew (I existed).” He had said that they had never met before that.