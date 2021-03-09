OK Computer trailer: Vijay Varma investigates a murder committed by a car

A murder mystery in a futuristic set-up, complete with robots and Artificial Intelligence – actor Vijay Varma starrer upcoming web series OK Computer is everything we’ve not seen in the Indian digital space so far. The show is experimental and whether it will click with the homegrown sensibilities is yet to be seen. OK Computer has been producer and co-written by Anand Gandhi. Also starring actors Radhika Apte, Jackie Shroff, Rasika Dugal and others, the show will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on March 26.

The trailer of OK Computer released on Tuesday. It takes us into the year 2031, where computers and gadgets rule. And amid this, in a coastal town of North Goa, a self-driving car kills a pedestrian. Enter cyber cell agent Hari Kundu who is out to find answers to the killing – who is to blame for the mishap – the CEO of the taxi company, the supervising programmer on the night shift or the car itself?

Watch the trailer of Vijay Varma-Radhika Apte starrer OK Computer.

Radhika Apte plays the head of a private organisation for the ethical treatment of robots, titled PETER. Due to her belief that AI is not capable of harming humans, she challenges Hari Kundu’s claims of calling the accident, a murder. Jackie Shroff’s character is one of the suspects who uses a cow’s filter, giving the trailer some funny moments. His brief appearance in the video hints that he plays a rather interesting character, one of the high points to look out for in the show.

OK Computer seems to be tackling with the bigger debate around our future being controlled by Artificial Intelligence, and whether human-created technology will overpower the mankind. From interrogation shots with a robot to its court appearance, from GPS tags to codes flying in the air, it seems the makers have pulled all stops to give the show, the much needed futuristic look.

The show is touted to be India’s first sci-fi comedy. Its synopsis reads, “In the absence of legal or moral precedents for crimes committed by Artificial Intelligence, who does the justice system frame charges against? Errant technology or its human inventors?”

Speaking about the series, Anand Gandhi said, “Here’s a thought worth chewing on: We are closer to 2030 than we are to 2010. OK Computer is an attempt to imagine a world of our near-future together, and laugh out loud while we are at it. The show asks one of the biggest questions of this century – if AI commits a crime, who should be culpable? It asks this question with madcap humour, zany characters and a rollercoaster epic story. It’s been my privilege to offer unprecedented stories to Indian audiences – OK Computer, like my previous work, is a small step in a completely new direction. I hope it opens up the floodgates for science fiction entertainment in India.”