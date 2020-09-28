OK Computer to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar

The Radhika Apte-Vijay Varma miniseries is being bankrolled by Anand Gandhi. (Photo: Instagram/radhikaapte, vijayvarma)

Filmmaker Anand Gandhi’s production company Memesys Culture Lab is bankrolling the miniseries OK Computer, which will see Radhika Apte and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

The official synopsis of the series reads, “OK Computer is a science-fiction comedy that will take the audience on a journey to a parallel world that is advanced and has never been experienced before at any level.”

Talking about OK Computer, Varma told PTI, “OK Computer is a miniseries, but it’s grand. I play a police officer in the future. It is something that has never been attempted before in India.” The actor added that the show has elements of a comedy, science-fiction and a mockumentary.

Currently, OK Computer is in the post-production stage. It will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The release date of the series is yet to be announced.

