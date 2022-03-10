Obi-Wan Kenobi teaser: Ewan McGregor’s Jedi Master keeps hope alive, battles Empire’s forces in Star Wars show

Our first look at the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars web series Obi-Wan Kenobi is here. The show has Scottish actor Ewan McGregor reprising the role of the titular Jedi Master.

The character was first played by veteran British actor Alec Guinness in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, the first film in the franchise. He was an old Jedi Master who mentored Luke Skywalker and introduced him (and through him to the viewers) to the Force.

In the prequel trilogy, McGregor donned the role and appeared as a talented Padawan (pupil) to Liam Neeson’s Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn. In the second film, he becomes a Jedi Knight and the master of Anakin Skywalker (Darth Vader).

The teaser shows him in exile and on the run after the Jedi lost and the Galactic Empire was established as Palpatine declared himself emperor in a very Caesar-like fashion.

Kenobi ends up in Tatooine, where we find him in 1977’s A New Hope, the first Star Wars movie. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is set between the events of the prequel and original trilogies, precisely 10 years after the events of the Revenge of the Sith. We even see Obi-Wan observing a young Luke Skywalker. Kenobi is being hunted by the Grand Inquisitor (played by Rupert Friend) to eliminate the last pockets of resistance and consolidate the Empire’s power.

Moses Ingram, Sung Kang, and Indira Varma play officers for the Empire. We can be sure that unlike the Star Wars of yore, we will see more morally complex characters dealing with doubts regarding their loyalty to the murderous, tyrannical Emperor.

Overall, Obi-Wan Kenobi looks worth waiting for. He is not in the teaser, but Hayden Christensen will return as Anakin Skywalker of Darth Vader, trying to throw a spanner in the Resistance plans most likely.

The official synopsis of the show reads, “The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi arrives on May 25.