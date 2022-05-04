Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor series gets new trailer on Star Wars day. Watch video

Much to the delight of Star Wars fans, the team of Obi-Wan Kenobi chose May 4, known as Star Wars day, to release the trailer of their upcoming series. The new trailer has revealed Darth Vader’s presence, although fans can only see his suit. Towards the end of the trailer, Darth Vader’s iconic breathing sound can also be heard.

The new series is set ten years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi will face off against Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker, who later becomes Darth Vader.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most pivotal characters in the Star Wars universe. He was first portrayed by actor Alec Guinness in the first Star Wars film A New Hope.

Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie also star in the series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The official synopsis of the show reads, “The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 27 with two episodes, followed by weekly releases. In India, the show will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English.