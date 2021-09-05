‘Numb after Sidharth Shukla’s death’: Karan Johar fights back tears as he pays tribute on Bigg Boss OTT

Sidharth Shukla’s untimely death has left his fans and colleagues in shock. The TV and film actor who found unprecedented popularity after his win on Bigg Boss 13 died on Thursday. He was 40.

Bigg Boss and Karan Johar paid an emotional tribute to Sidharth on the ongoing show, Bigg Boss OTT. Talking of Sidharth, Karan, who seemed to be fighting back his tears, said, “Sidharth Shukla is such a face, such a name, who has become an important part of our lives. He is a favourite member of Bigg Boss family. He is not only mine but a friend of the uncountable people in the industry. He has left us all. This is something we are still finding hard to believe it. I am numb, I can’t even breathe. Sid is a good son, a great friend, and an amazing guy to be around. His positive vibe and that smile won so many… millions of hearts. His millions of fans are a proof that he was such a popular and lovable person. You shall be missed Sidharth Shukla. We will miss you. You and I, we all need great strength to carry on the show. Even Sid would have want this that the show must go on.”

Earlier, Karan had remembered Sidharth on his social media handles and had written, “I want to always remember your warm smile and your kind heart… Rip dearest Sidharth.”

Sidharth had appeared on Bigg Boss OTT along with Shehnaaz Gill a few weeks back. They had also appeared together on Dance Deewane 3.