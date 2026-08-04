‘Not putting down some other show’: Riteish Deshmukh on Lock Upp-Alliance comparisons

Netflix’s Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa and Amazon Prime Video’s Alliance have been pitted against each other time and again. Last week, Karan Johar took a swipe at the shows at the trailer launch of The Traitors. Over the weekend, Salman Khan took a dig at Lock Upp 2 host Riteish Deshmukh. On Monday, Ekta Kapoor also mocked Alliance, calling it an “obsessed ex.” Amid the ongoing exchange of barbs, Riteish spoke exclusively to SCREEN about Lock Upp’s success, the comparisons with Alliance, and his experience co-hosting the show with Farah Khan.

Riteish Deshmukh on hosting Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa with Farah Khan

An aspect that set Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa apart was the decision of the makers to feature two hosts simultaneously for the first time on a captive reality show. As ambitious as the format was, Riteish Deshmukh admitted he initially had his reservations. Sharing how he looked at co-hosting Lock Upp 2 with Farah Khan, Riteish said, “When Netflix reached out to me, we had a meeting about the show’s format, and then they said there would be two hosts. I wasn’t too sure how I would be able to host a reality show with a partner host. In award functions, we have a co-host, and we do it well. I had experience doing that, but this was something new for me. When they mentioned they had Farah Khan in mind, I instantly said yes. I have known Farah for almost 20 years. She is a dear friend, and there is no sense of competition between us trying to outdo each other. There was no insecurity. I was happy that I was doing the show with Farah.”