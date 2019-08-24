Noelle trailer: Anna Kendrick promises to save Christmas

The trailer of Noelle which stars Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader as Santa’s children is out. The feature film will be released on Disney’s new streaming service Disney+ on September 12.

Hader has to take over Santa’s duties but is uninterested to follow his father and it is now up to Kendrick’s Noelle to save Christmas. Hader and Kendrick have a warm camaraderie that’s easily translated on the screen. The movie is surrounded by Christmas paraphernalia and seems to be the perfect movie to watch with your family during the holidays.

Written and directed by Marc Lawrence, the film also stars Billy Eichner, Shirley MacLaine, Julie Hagerty, Maceo Smedley and Michael Gross.

Noelle is part of the exciting line-up announced by Disney+ that launches on November 12. So far, Disney+ has announced over 10 original films, documentaries and more than 25 original series. At the D23 Expo in California, Disney has launched trailer for many other properties such as The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Series, Lady and the Tramp and non-fiction shows Encore and The World According To Jeff Goldblum.

The line-up also includes already announced shows including What If…, The Falcon and The Winter Solider, WandaVision, Loki and a new Star Wars series featuring Ewan McGregor as Obi Wan Kenobi. Marvel also announced three new properties for the streaming service Ms Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk.