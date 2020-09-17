Nocturne trailer: Sydney Sweeney is the sister from hell

Nocturne releases on October 13.

The trailer of Nocturne is out, and it looks like a mix of Whiplash and Black Swan, with supernatural elements.

The story here follows a woman who is often pitched against her sister, at school and home, and is always second to her. This competitive spirit takes an ugly turn after she accidentally stumbles upon the music book of a recently deceased student and things take a weird turn.

Watch the trailer of Nocturne here:

The supernatural elements at play here give this film an ominous vibe. The unrelenting dedication of the protagonist and the severe measures she is ready to take to beat her sister hint that this film also touches upon some psychological elements.

Written and directed by Zu Quirke, Nocturne stars Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman, Jacques Colimon and Ivan Shaw.

The film will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 13.

