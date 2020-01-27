Noah Mills joins The Falcon and Winter Soldier

The details of Noah Mills’ character in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are yet to be revealed. (Photo: Noah Mills/Instagram) The details of Noah Mills’ character in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are yet to be revealed. (Photo: Noah Mills/Instagram)

Actor Noah Mills is the latest name to join The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the upcoming Disney Plus series.

The details of the character to be played by Mills, best known for The Enemy Within and Sex and the City 2, are yet to be revealed, reported Deadline.

The series, set post the events of Avengers: Endgame, will see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) roles as Falcon and Winter Soldier, respectively.

Actors Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp are returning as villain Baron Zemo and Sharon Carter, respectively. Wyatt Russell will play John Walker who is also known in the comics as the fanatic Super Patriot.

Desmond Chiam and Miki Ishikawa are also part of the cast.

Kari Skogland is directing the six-part mini-series.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to make its debut in August.

