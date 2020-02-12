Noah Centineo talks about his battle with drug use and becoming sober

Noah Centineo said that he also had a difficult time when he started out as an actor in the industry. (Photo: AP) Noah Centineo said that he also had a difficult time when he started out as an actor in the industry. (Photo: AP)

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo has opened up about the “really dark time” in his life when he started taking drugs.

The 23-year-old actor revealed that he really struggled after the divorce of his parents when he was 15.

“I felt an obligation to step up and fill a role, fill a position that was vacant at that time, and in doing so, I bristled and I kind of shoved down a lot of emotion,” Centineo told Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

The actor also said that he also had a difficult time when he started out as an actor in the industry.

“There’s a syndicate of, like, 500 to 1,000 kids in the entertainment industry that are all trying to make it right now that all they do Monday to Monday is party every night,” Centineo said.

“There wasn’t really much I wouldn’t do. I never, ever injected anything, which is good. I smoked a lot of things. I was really upset, man,” Noah continued. “It was a really dark time in my life,” he added.

Also read: To All the Boys 2 PS I Still Love You movie review: New love, stale tension

But the actor decided to turn sober before his 21st birthday, and now practises yoga and meditation.

“I like baths. I like meditation. I like journaling. I talk to myself a lot if I’m mad at something that I did,” Centineo said.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

“I’ll scream at myself, really, like, looking in the mirror, right? Like, in my room. Like, ‘Dude, like, stop, this is f***ing unacceptable. You’re better than this!’ I hold myself very accountable, but I can talk myself off of ledges too. And that’s a strong thing,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.